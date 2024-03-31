Rajasthan: BJP's Damodar Agrawal to contest LS poll from Bhilwara

Jaipur, March 31 BJP, on Sunday, declared its candidate for the Bhilwara Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan General Secretary Damodar Agarwal has been made the party's official candidate for Lok Sabha polls. The ticket of sitting MP Subhash Baheria has been cut. With this, BJP has announced candidates for all 25 seats in Rajasthan.

The party has cut tickets of 11 sitting Members of Parliament in Rajasthan.

In Banswara (ST), Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya has been given ticket in place of Kanakmal Katara; Ramswaroop Koli has been fielded in place of Ranjita Koli from Bharatpur (SC); Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia has been fielded by cutting the ticket of Rahul Kaswan from Churu; Lumbaram Chaudhary has been fielded in place of Devji Patel from Jalore-Sirohi; Mannalal Rawat has been fielded in place of Arjunlal Meena from Udaipur (ST) reserve seat; Manju Sharma has been fielded in place of Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra; Shubkaran Chaudhary has been fielded in place of Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Kumar; Priyanka Balan has been fielded in place of Sriganganagar MP Nihalchand Meghwal; Indudevi Jatav has been fielded in place of Dholpur-Karauli MP Manoj Rajoria and Kanhaiyalal Meena has been fielded in place of Jaskaur Meena from Dausa; and Damodar Agarwal has been fielded in place of Subhash Bahediya from Bhilwara.

Baheria had registered the biggest victory in Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. He had defeated Congress' Rampal Sharma by over 6 lakh votes. While he got 9.38 lakh votes, Sharma got 3.25 lakh votes.

