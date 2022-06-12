Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam result to be declared tomorrow

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the results for the class 10 board examination on June 13 at 3 pm. The students can check their scores at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in / rajresults.nic.in. “The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance. @rbseboard@RbseAjmer @RBSE_BOARD_ @dotasara_anshul @INCRajasthan @DIPRRajasthan@INCIndiaLive,” the Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted.

To access the RBSE Class 10th Result 2022, students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth. Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 10 exam between March 31 to April 26, 2022. This year, over 10 lakh (10,91,088) students have enrolled for the exam. The exam was held in 6,068 exam centres across the state.Last year, the Rajasthan Board declared the RBSE Class 10 result on July 30, 2021. Students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass in the RBSE Class 10th exam. For more details, students are advised to visit the official websites of Rajasthan Board.