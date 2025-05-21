Rajasthan: Bomb threat at Jodhpur Collectorate triggers massive security search

Jaipur, May 21 A major security alert was triggered at the Jodhpur Collectorate on Wednesday after an email warned of a bomb attack using RDX.

Following the threat, police, administration officials, and central security forces launched an intensive search operation.

As of now, no suspicious object has been found on the premises. According to police officials, the threatening email was received at around 9:30 AM on the official email ID of the Jodhpur Collector’s Office. The message warned of plans to blow up the Collectorate with RDX. In response, DCP (East) Alok Srivastava, ADCP (East) Virendra Singh, and other senior police officers rushed to the scene.

The BSF, RPF, and CISF teams were also called in to assist in the operation. A joint search operation was conducted across the entire Collectorate campus.

An official said that at approximately 11:00 AM, the threat email was handed over to the cybercrime cell for investigation. Cyber experts from both the DCP East cyber unit and the Police Commissionerate’s cyber team are working together to trace the IP address and origin of the email, including identifying the city or network from which it was sent.

This incident follows a similar pattern seen earlier on Tuesday, when six district Collectorates - Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sikar, Pali, Tonk, and Dausa - received identical bomb threats via email.

All the districts responded by launching immediate search operations, but no explosives or threats were found at any of the locations.

Authorities are taking the incident seriously and have intensified security measures across government establishments. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether there is any link between the threats sent to different districts.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor