Rajasthan breaks 2018 voting record with 75.45% turnout

Jaipur, Nov 26 Rajasthan on Sunday broke the election voting percentage record of 2018 after 75.45 per cent votes were polled to elect 199 of the 200 members of the state's Legislative Assembly, in which women voters outnumbered male in voting per cent.

The election for the remaining 1 seat has been postponed.

“Without postal ballot and home voting, the voting figure is 74.40 per cent. This is the highest voting percentage in the last four elections. Female voters have outnumbered the male voters while the women voting percentage was 74.72 per cent, the male percentage was 74.53 per cent, which overall counted to 74.62 per cent,” an election official said.

He said that in 2018 assembly polls, as per EVM data, 74.24 per cent polling was registered which included 74.71 per cent postal ballot votes.

“This time, 74.62 per cent polling via EVM has been registered including 75.45 per cent postal ballot votes,” he said.

He said that the highest voting in the current election was in Jaisalmer district which recorded 82.32 per cent.

“The lowest votes were cast in Pali district at 65.12 per cent. Districts with low voting include Sirohi (66.62 per cent), Karauli (68.38 per cent) and Jalore (69.56 per cent),” the official said.

He said that Pokaran seat of Jaisalmer district saw the highest voting of 87.79 per cent. “The lowest 60.10 per cent votes were cast in Marwar Junction seat of Pali district,” the official said.

The fate of 1863 candidates contesting for 199 seats of the state has been sealed. The results will be announced on December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor