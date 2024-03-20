Rajasthan: BSP announces 3 more candidates for LS polls

Jaipur, March 20 The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday named three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, who will be contesting from Bharatpur, Kota, and Jalore-Sirohi parliamentary constituencies.

“As per the directions of BSP President Mayawati and its Rajasthan unit chief Bhagwan Singh Baba, the party has decided to field Engineer Anjala from Bharatpur, Bhim Singh Kuntal from Kota, and Lal Singh Rathore from the Jalore-Sirohi Parliamentary constituency,” the BSP said in a press note

A few days back, the BSP announced two Lok Sabha candidates for Alwar and Ganga Nagar in Rajasthan. While Fazal Hussain has been fielded from Alwar, Devkaran Nayak will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Ganga Nagar.

The party so far fielded five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, which will be held in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

Rajasthan has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

