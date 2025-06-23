Rajasthan bureaucratic reshuffle: 62 IAS officers transferred, DCs changed in 11 districts

Jaipur, June 23 In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 62 IAS officers, including 11 District Collectors (DCs). Senior officials from key departments like Finance, Home, and Industries have been changed, and additional charges have been assigned to 21 IAS officers.

The reshuffle, on late Sunday night, aims to streamline administration and improve departmental efficiency across the state. One of the biggest changes is the transfer of senior IAS officer Akhil Arora from the Finance Department, where he served for five years. He has now been appointed Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Water Supply Department.

Aparna Arora, previously ACS in the Forest Department, has been shifted to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department. Alok Gupta, who was the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been moved to the Industries Department in the same role. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Ranka, who held the post of Principal Secretary during the tenure of former CM Ashok Gehlot, has been made ACS of Higher and Technical Education, transferred from the Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

IAS Anand Kumar, who was in charge of the Home Department since October 2022, has now been shifted to the Forest Department. The Home Department will be headed by Bhaskar A. Sawant, who has been appointed as the new ACS, Home. The Finance Department will now be under Vaibhav Galaria, who has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Finance.

Ajitabh Sharma has been transferred from the Industries Department to the Energy Department as Principal Secretary. He is known for organising the Rising Rajasthan Investment Conclave during his tenure in the Industries.

Debasish Prusti, who recently returned from a diplomatic assignment in Brussels, has been appointed as Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Department. Earlier posted in the Finance Department, he now takes charge of urban planning and infrastructure. Ravi Jain, earlier posted in the Tourism Department, has been given the role of Secretary, Autonomous Governance Department.

In municipal administration, changes have also been made. Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rukmini Riar has been transferred to the Tourism Department as Commissioner. Gaurav Saini, currently Skill Employment Commissioner, will replace her as the new Commissioner of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation. Arun Hasija, Commissioner of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, has been transferred to become the Collector of Rajsamand.

Qamar Ul Zaman Chaudhary has been appointed as the new Collector of Bharatpur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. He was earlier serving as Joint Secretary in the Water Supply Department and has prior experience as Dausa Collector.

Hanuman Mal Dhaka, who was earlier removed from the position of Dudu Collector in a bribery case, has now been appointed as Director of the Departmental Investigation.

He was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh for land conversion. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed a case and raided the Dudu Collector’s office. Since April 27, he has been under APO (Awaiting Posting Orders).

The position of Collector in Jhunjhunu district has also become vacant as Ramavtar Meena has been transferred to the Departmental Investigation Director role. The post of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Jhunjhunu was already vacant, leaving both top administrative and police positions unfilled for now.

This reshuffle marks a significant reorganisation of Rajasthan’s administrative structure, affecting departments such as Finance, Home, Forest, Social Justice, UDH, Tourism, and Urban Governance. Further postings are expected in the coming days to fill remaining vacancies.

