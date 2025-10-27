Rajasthan Bus Accident: 15 Passengers Injured After Bus Collides With Milk Tanker in Pali (Watch Video)

At least 15 passengers were injured in a bus accident in Rajasthan's Pali district on Monday morning, October 27. The accident took place on National Highway 162 near Sandia village under the Chandawal police station area.

The injured passengers were transported to Sojat Hospital for treatment with the help of locals and police. After the accident, villagers near the area rushed to the spot for assistance and rescued passengers from the bus involved in the accident.

Pali, Rajasthan: A bus carrying passengers collided with a tanker on National Highway 162 near Sandia village in Chandawal police station area, Pali district. Around 15 passengers were injured in the accident. Locals rushed to help, rescuing them from the bus with police… pic.twitter.com/GNagP63bT3 — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2025

Meanwhile, another accident occurred this morning on Pandit Ji Ki Dhani Road, outside Osian town in Jodhpur district, in the early hours of Monday. The accident occurred when a passenger bus was travelling from Chandi village to Jodhpur, lost control while trying to avoid head-on collision between two vehicles.

Also Read | Bus crashes into motorcycle; woman killed, husband critically injured.

The bus overturned on the roadside side causing more than 30 passengers to be injured. According to preliminary information, the accident occurred around 8 am today.