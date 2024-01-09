Rajasthan, Bus Conductor Nabbed After Sexual Assault on Woman in Late-Night Journey

In a horrifying incident, a 30-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by a private bus conductor on Monday night. The victim, who resides in Jaipur with her husband, hails from a village in Bharatpur district.

On that fateful night, she boarded a private bus from Jaipur to Bharatpur. The bus, originating from Jaipur, reached its final stop at Bayana. However, as she couldn't find any transportation from Bayana to Bharatpur during the late hours, she sought assistance from the bus conductor to locate another vehicle. Instead, he persuaded her to continue the journey in the same bus.

Tragically, the conductor allegedly raped her and subsequently fled the bus. Distraught and traumatized, the woman approached the Bayana police and filed a complaint against the conductor.

The police promptly registered a case under section 376 (rape) against the accused and took him into custody. Sunil Kumar, the in-charge of Bayana police station, confirmed the arrest of the bus conductor following the woman's complaint.

Both the bus conductor and the driver were apprehended, and authorities have seized the bus involved in the incident. The legal process will now unfold to ensure justice for the survivor and to hold the perpetrators accountable for their heinous actions.