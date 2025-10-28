Rajasthan bus fire: Vehicle took unpaved road, hit high-tension wire; cylinders on rooftop triggered blaze

Jaipur, Oct 28 The Rajasthan government on Tuesday said that the ill-fated sleeper bus which caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension electric wire near Jaipur had taken an unpaved road to reach a brick kiln. Officials said the off-road route brought the vehicle dangerously close to the overhead power lines, leading to a fatal blaze.

According to officials from the Jaipur collectorate, the bus -- carrying around 65 labourers from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh -- was on its way to a brick kiln in Todi village when the accident occurred, barely 300 metres before the destination. The bus had gas cylinders, motorcycles, and household goods loaded on its rooftop. When the luggage brushed against an overhead high-tension wire, it triggered a massive fire followed by a series of explosions.

Two passengers, identified as Naseem (50) and Sahinam (20), both residents of Pilibhit, lost their lives in the incident. Five others sustained serious burn injuries and were shifted to Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital. The injured include Najma (40), wife of Naseem; Sitara (49), wife of Noor Mohammad; Azhar (10), son of Naseem; Altaf (19), son of Noor Mohammad; and Nahim (19), wife of Nawab Hussain. Another injured woman, Chanda (40), wife of Jabbar Hussain, is undergoing treatment at CHC Shahpura.

District Transport Officer (DTO) Shahpura, Yashpal Singh Yadav, said the bus was registered in Uttar Pradesh and had entered Rajasthan for the first time. “This is the first time the vehicle has come from UP to Rajasthan. The owner and driver are both from Uttar Pradesh. Our investigation shows that the bus was not roadworthy, and its registration certificate and driver’s licence will be cancelled,” Yadav said. He added that strict action will be taken against operators violating safety norms.

The accident occurred near Manoharpur, around 50 kilometres from Jaipur, when the bus came in contact with the high-tension line and caught fire. Two people from Uttar Pradesh died on the spot, while ten others sustained burn injuries, officials said. Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni visited the site and said a detailed report will be submitted to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. “The fire started when the luggage on the roof brushed against the high-tension wire,” he said. Teams from the police, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Regional Transport Office (RTO) have started an investigation.

Officials from the Electricity Department confirmed that the route where the incident occurred was a kachcha track cutting through agricultural fields and not a designated public road. As per the Central Electricity Authority Regulations, 2023, the minimum height for an 11 kV overhead line above non-public roads should be at least 15 feet, whereas at the accident site, it was about 17 feet — indicating that the excessive height of the overloaded bus led to the contact.

Authorities confirmed that the double-decker sleeper bus was carrying gas cylinders, a motorcycle, and several heavy items on its roof, which directly came in contact with the wires, sparking the fire. The power supply tripped automatically following the short circuit.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma termed the incident “extremely tragic” and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Governor Haribhau Bagde also described the accident as “painful and unfortunate,” conveying his sympathy and strength to the families of the victims.

