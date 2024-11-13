Rajasthan by-polls: 24.83 per cent voting in 7 constituencies till 11 am

Jaipur, November 13 Around 24.83 per cent voting was reported in all 7 assembly constituencies of Rajasthan till 11 am. So far, the highest voting of 28.97 percent was recorded in Ramgarh assembly constituency.

The assembly constituency wise voting percentage, as per election commission, is 28.97 per cent in Ramgarh, 26.67 pc in Khinvsar, 26.42 in Chorasi, 25.26 in Salumbar: 23.12 in Jhunjhunu: 22.69 in Deoli Uniara and: 20.43 in Dausa.

People have been quite enthusiastic about voting in all 7 constituencies. A large number of women and Divyang voters were also seen reaching polling centres to exercise their franchise. People were also seen taking selfies after casting their ballot. The poll panel has made elaborate arrangements for all voters including the specially-abled and the elderly. ‘Voting Mitras’ were helping the specially-disabled and elderly in voting, said election commission officials.

Many out of the box ideas were also implemented at multiple booths to encourage greater voter participation. In Dausa assembly constituency, those who voted in early morning were honoured with certificates.

It needs to be mentioned that by-polls were necessitated after five MLAs were elected as MPs in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Chorasi, Khinvsar and Deoli Uniara.

Two MLAs had passed away in Ramgarh and Salumber, leaving the assembly constituency vacant.

For all the seven constituencies, BJP and Congress engaged in high-voltage campaign and fielded 40 star campaigners each. For the BJP, all star campaigners except Vasundhara Raje campaigned for the party. Out of Congress’ 40 star campaigners, 36 canvassed.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal alone addressed as many election rallies as collectively done by four big Congress leaders including former CM Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, said reports.

