Rajasthan bypolls: 64.82 pc voting recorded in seven constituencies

Jaipur, Nov 13 Voting picked up the pace at the last minute in all seven Assembly constituencies on Wednesday during the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls.

As per the Assembly constituency-wise voting percentage, Ramgarh recorded 71.45 per cent voting, Khinvsar recorded 71.04 per cent voting, Chorasi had 68.55 per cent voting, Salumbar had 64.19 per cent voting, Jhunjhunu had 61.8 against 71.17 per cent, Deoli Uniara had 60.61 per cent voting and Dausa had 55.63 per cent voting.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said that the voting process went on peacefully in all seven constituencies.

As per the instructions of the Election Department, green-theme-based polling stations were kept free from single-use plastic.

This spread the message of strengthening democracy as well as environmental protection among the common people.

Mahajan said that in many places, new voters and youth not only voted themselves but also motivated other voters through social media.

Throughout the day, elderly and women voters also showed great enthusiasm towards participation in the elections and their own responsibility.

During voting, a live webcast is being done from CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the polling booth, through which continuous monitoring is being done at the level of Returning Officer, District Election Officer and Election Department.

