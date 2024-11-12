Rajasthan bypolls: Fate of 84 candidates to be decided tomorrow

Jaipur, Nov 12 Bypolls on seven assembly seats will be held on Wednesday in Rajasthan which will decide the fate of 84 candidates who are contesting these elections from Ramgarh, Deoli Uniara, Dausa, Jhunjhunu Chorasi, Khivsar and Salumber in which over 1.93 crore voters will cast their votes.

A triangular contest is being seen in Khivsar, Jhunjhunu, Deoli Uniara and Chorasi where independents and BTP candidates are given a fight to major parties like Congress and BJP.

In Khivsar BJP has fielded Rewantram Danga who lost the last Assembly elections by merely two thousand votes to Hanuman Beniwal from RLP. Meanwhile, Kanika Beniwal, wife of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal is contesting elections on the RLP ticket.

Hanuman Beniwal had earlier won the assembly elections from Khivsar and then he contested the Nagaur LS elections in alliance with the INDIA Bloc and won. However, there has been no alliance in these bypolls with Congress.

Congress has fielded Ratan Chaudhary. Her husband was earlier a BJP worker and soon after his wife got a ticket, he left the party and joined Congress which has left party workers aggrieved.

Similarly, in Jhujhunu, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Bhambhu, while the Congress has fielded Amit Ola who is the son of Brijendra Ola. Rajendra Gudha, an ex-BSP turncoat who later joined Congress under Gehlot's tenure, is contesting as an independent making the election interesting.

In Chorasi BJP has fielded Karilal Nanoma, Congress has fielded Mahesh Roat and BAP has fielded Anil Katara.

In Deoli Uniara, Rajendra Gurjar has fielded from BJP, Congress has fielded KC Meena while Naresh Meena is contesting as an independent.

Naresh Meena was an ex-Congress member who filed nomination as an independent turning into a rebel which is sure to dent Congress.

In Dausa, Jagmohan Meena has been fielded by the BJP who is the brother of state minister Kirodi Meena while Congress has fielded DC Bairwa who is a staunch supporter of Sachin Pilot.

In Ramgarh, BJP has fielded Sukhwant Singh while Congress has fielded former MLA's son Aaryan Juber Khan who is the son of Zubair Khan who passed away recently making it necessary to conduct elections.

In Salumber BJP has fielded Shanta Devi Meena, wife of Amritlal Meena while Congress has fielded fresh candidate Reshma Meena.

