Rajasthan Cabinet approves 33 pc quota for women in police recruitment

Jaipur, Sep 4 Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give 33 per cent reservation to women in Rajasthan Police Subordinate Services.

“We had promised to recruit 33 per cent of women in the Police department in our manifesto. The proposal to amend the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules, 1989 has been approved by the Cabinet,” said Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa while addressing a press conference along with Law and Justice Minister Jogaram Patel.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the Personnel Department will soon issue a notification, adding that the decision will provide more employment opportunities to women in the state and their representation in Rajasthan Police will increase.

He added that the Cabinet has also taken another important decision in the interest of the state government personnel.

“Now, after state government personnel retire, if there is no other eligible member, the name of specially-abled children, dependent parents and specially-abled siblings can also be permanently added to the Pension Payment Order (PPO),” the Deputy Chief Minister informed.

He said that for this, approval has been given to amend rules 67 and 87 of the Rajasthan Civil Service Pension Rules, 1996, under the pension rules of the Union government.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that while giving relief to pensioners during the discussion on the Rajasthan Appropriation and Finance Bill in the Assembly, the Chief Minister had announced giving a 5 per cent additional allowance to pensioners and family pensioners between 70 to 75 years of age.

He added that approval to replace Rule 54B of Rajasthan Civil Service Pension Rules, 1996 was also given in the Cabinet meeting.

Law and Justice Minister Jogaram Patel said that approvals for land allotment for 3.150 MW solar power projects were given in the Cabinet as the state government is continuously making efforts to make the state self-reliant in the field of energy.

Patel further said that a notification was issued on November 21, 2019, to clarify the definition of players concerning the provision of 2 per cent reservation in appointments to outstanding players in services under the state.

“At the time of inserting this clarification, two service rules namely Rajasthan Language and Library (State and Subordinate) Service Rules, 2013 and Rajasthan Excise Laboratory (State and Subordinate) Service Rules, 2015 were left out,” he said.

He added that the draft of amendment in the rules to include the clarification regarding outstanding sportspersons in these service rules has also been approved in the Cabinet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor