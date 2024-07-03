Rajasthan Cabinet approves Greenfield airport in Kota, aerocity in Jaipur

Jaipur, July 3 A day before the start of the Assembly session in Rajasthan, several significant decisions were taken in Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Cabinet on Tuesday which included the building of a Greenfield airport in Kota and an aerocity project in Jaipur.

State Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said: "Aerocity will be built in Jaipur. Cargo service will be started at many airports in the state. Greenfield Airport will be built in Kota for which an MoU will be signed in August. Rajasthan will be made self-reliant in power generation," he said, adding that investments of Rs two lakh crore will be received by the state.

New technology will be developed for solar energy, he added.

He said that production will be done on a vast area of 2.5 acres instead of three acres and land will be given at 7.5 per cent DLC.

Three flying schools will be opened in the state in Kishangarh, Bhilwara and Jhalawar, which will generate employment opportunities.

Besides Rajyavardhan Rathore, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel gave information on the decisions taken by the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government in the Cabinet meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa said that the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government is constantly trying to make Rajasthan a developed state.

Minister Jogaram Patel said that former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had demanded to open Gandhi Vatika for the people soon during his meeting with Chief Minister Sharma.

"We will open Gandhi Vatika soon. Many flaws in the Trust were formed for its operation. Despite having a Chairman in the trust, the Vice-Chairman was given unlimited powers. How can a person be given the right to sell government land? In such a situation, the Cabinet has decided to cancel it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor