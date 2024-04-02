Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests

Jaipur, April 2 Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta was admitted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS) here on Tuesday after he complained of difficulty in breathing, but discharged after a few tests.

Doctors said that Gupta's guards brought him to the hospital and he underwent an ECG, a chest X-ray and some routine blood tests. Further treatment will be given after the reports are received.

The senior IAS officer had also fallen ill soon after the Assembly elections in November last year. After he complained of having trouble breathing and fell unconscious, he was admitted to the ICU and underwent tests.

