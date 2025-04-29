Rajasthan Chief Secy stresses on need of heightened vigilance on law and order

Jaipur, April 29 Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, while presiding over a state-level law and order review meeting at the Government Secretariat on Tuesday, emphasised the need for heightened vigilance across all districts in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Calling the incident as a deliberate attempt to disturb communal peace and harmony, Pant directed all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to maintain strict law and order in their respective jurisdictions.

He stressed that the situation demands constant monitoring, particularly of social media platforms, which are being misused in some areas to circulate objectionable and provocative content.

The Chief Secretary instructed district administrations to hold regular meetings with Sub-Divisional Officers, Circle Officers, Tehsildars, and Police Station Officers to ensure swift and coordinated responses to any incidents.

"District-level meetings are already being conducted regularly, and these must continue with close supervision in view of the prevailing law and order situation," he said.

Pant highlighted reports of inflammatory posters circulating on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram, and urged immediate action against those responsible.

"District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police must identify and take strict action against individuals attempting to incite communal tension," he added.

He also underscored the importance of building community trust, advising officers to make regular field visits, engage with local residents, and maintain surveillance over suspicious and anti-social activities.

In light of reports regarding bandh calls and submission of protest memorandums in certain districts, Pant directed officials to exercise additional caution.

The Chief Secretary also instructed that enhanced security be ensured at key public and sensitive locations, including markets, religious sites, tourist destinations, airports, railway stations, and bus stands.

He directed immediate deployment of police squads in the event of large gatherings.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar, Secretary (Education) Krishna Kunal, Secretary (Higher and Technical Education) Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Director General of Police U.R. Sahu, Director General of Police (Intelligence) Sanjay Agarwal, and Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Terrorism Squad and Special Operations Group) V.K. Singh.

