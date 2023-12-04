Rajasthan CLP to meet on Dec 5, may decide on new LoP

Jaipur, Dec 4 The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled to meet here on Tuesday and possibly decide on a new Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly.

A proposal to leave the decision on the high command may be passed in the meeting.

The meeting will also discuss the reasons for the party's defeat in the Assembly polls and is expected to form a committee to review it.

Following the party's defeat, Ashok Gehlot on Sunday evening submitted his resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Conceding defeat, and congratulating the new government, he said, "We humbly accept the mandate. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public. My best wishes to the new government."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor