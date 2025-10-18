Rajasthan CM advocates sustainable farming during visit to ancestral village Attari

Jaipur, Oct 18 During his visit to his ancestral village Attari in Bharatpur, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasised the importance of adopting modern and sustainable agricultural practices.

Engaging directly with local farmers, he urged them to utilise government schemes, reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers, and embrace innovation to ensure long-term productivity and soil health.

Chief Minister in his ancestral village, Attari, was warmly welcomed by residents. During his visit, he performed religious rituals at the Ghodewala Baba shrine and Chamunda Mata Temple, praying for the prosperity of Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister began his visit with a parikrama (circumambulation) of the village on foot, stopping at every household to greet residents, offer Diwali wishes, and seek blessings from elders.

He also visited his ancestral home, where he touched his mother’s feet and inquired about her well-being. At each stop, villagers extended a grand welcome, reflecting their affection for the Chief Minister.

Sharma spent time with the community, asking about their families, farming practices, and everyday concerns. His interaction reflected a personal connection, blending tradition with governance.

Addressing a gathering of local farmers, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of modern, sustainable farming. He encouraged farmers to make use of government schemes aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and income.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we are committed to doubling farmers' incomes and promoting innovation in agriculture," he said.

He warned against the excessive use of fertilisers, which can degrade soil health and cause waterlogging. Instead, he advised farmers to get their soil tested and follow the guidance of agricultural scientists. He also recommended diversifying crops by including pulses and high-value cash crops.

The Chief Minister highlighted how GST reforms are helping farmers access modern equipment at reduced costs. He further stressed the importance of providing quality education and employment opportunities for rural youth, urging families to encourage self-employment alongside traditional job avenues.

Sharma held a public hearing during the visit, personally meeting farmers and listening to their grievances. He issued on-the-spot instructions to concerned officials for the prompt resolution of issues.

The visit was attended by Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Shri Jagat Singh, local representatives, and senior administrative officials.

