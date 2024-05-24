Rajasthan CM approves financial aid to couple injured in Kashmir terror attack

Jaipur, May 24 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday approved financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the Jaipur couple injured in a terrorist attack in Kashmir.

The interim financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each will be provided to Sunny Khan and his wife Farah Khan.

Chief Minister Sharma said that all possible help and necessary facilities are being provided to the injured couple. Arrangements have been made at Shankar Nethralaya in Chennai for the eye treatment of Sunny Khan and no negligence will be tolerated in his treatment.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack, the Chief Minister said that the attacks in Shopian and Pahalgam were the result of panic among terrorists.

He expressed confidence that the police and security forces would soon teach a stern lesson to the culprits of the incident.

The Chief Minister spoke to Sunny Khan on the phone and inquired about his well-being.

CM Sharma assured him that all arrangements have been made for his treatment and he will be provided with all possible assistance till he recovers completely. The Chief Minister also spoke to the family of the injured couple, Arif Pathan, and assured them to provide all support.

The terror incident took place on May 19 when the couple along with their two children were attacked by terrorists in Pahalgam in Kashmir.

