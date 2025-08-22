Rajasthan CM approves land allotment for solar parks in Jaisalmer, Bikaner

Jaipur, Aug 22 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved key proposals for land allotment aimed at accelerating renewable energy production and infrastructure development in the state, an official said on Friday.

According to the decision, 6,771.86 hectares of land has been approved for a 5,000 MW solar park in Ramgarh tehsil of Jaisalmer district, along with 5,113.99 hectares for a 2,700 MW solar park.

Additionally, 14,026.87 hectares has been allotted for a 12,500 MW solar park in Fatehgarh tehsil, and 8,582.42 hectares for a 6,200 MW solar park.

In Bikaner district, 393.04 hectares of land has been approved in Dinsar and Barala villages of Pugal tehsil.

Furthermore, 2,320.46 hectares of land has been allotted across Sawaisar village (Bikaner tehsil), Bikolai village (Bajju tehsil), and Karnisar Bhatiyan village (Pugal tehsil) for renewable energy projects.

Under the initiative for parallel road construction in border districts, the Chief Minister has approved 158.0792 hectares of land in Gadrarod tehsil of Barmer and 219.06 hectares in the Jaisalmer sector.

This allotment pertains to land required for parallel roads along the India-Pakistan border, based on proposals submitted by District Collectors and the demand of the Central Public Works Department.

In another decision, CM Sharma approved the allotment of 38.39 hectares of land in village Bijauli, Bari tehsil of Dholpur district to RIICO for setting up non-polluting industrial units.

These approvals mark a significant step towards strengthening Rajasthan’s leadership in renewable energy and boosting infrastructure in strategically important areas, said officials.

Earlier on Friday, CM Sharma while addressing the 'AI Innovation Summit 2025' organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)'s Jaipur branch, expressed pride that Rajasthan has the highest number of CAs in the country.

He said that CAs are the backbone of the country's economic system and play a vital role in nation building.

The CM urged all CAs to contribute their skills, knowledge, and hard work in the development of the state and the nation so that the vision of a developed and prosperous Rajasthan can be realised at a faster pace.

He added that whenever a new technology emerges, a new regulation is framed or global economic changes occur, CAs are the first to understand, adopt, and guide society in the right direction.

"The trust of the common people in Chartered Accountants is immense. It is their responsibility to uphold this trust by embracing technological innovations and guiding society accordingly," he said.

Highlighting India's economic growth, the Chief Minister added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved from the 11th largest economy in 2014 to the fourth position today, and will soon become the world's third-largest economic power.

