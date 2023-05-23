Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot inaugurates 'Jungle Safari' at Jaisamand Wildlife Sanctuary

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 23 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday virtually inaugurated 'Jungle Safari' at Jaisamand Wildlife Sanctuary.

Jaisamand Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan surrounding Debar Lake.

The sanctuary harbours leopard, sloth bear, chinkara, wild boar, and a number of birds.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the chief minister addressed the inaugural function of the Peace and Non-violence Cell offices in all the districts from his official residence through video conference.

Addressing the inaugural function, he said that peace and non-violence are the basis of our culture and that mutual love, harmony and brotherhood can be maintained in society only by attaining these two.

He said that development is not possible in an atmosphere of unrest, violence and tension.

During his address, he said, "There are examples of many countries in the world where violence has posed a threat to the entire humanity. He said that the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi fought a long struggle to get freedom for the country on the basis of truth, peace, non-violence and satyagraha."

The State's Chief Minister said that Rajasthan is the only state in the country where a Peace and Non-Violence Department has been set up.

