Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma meets PM Modi in Delhi

Jaipur, Oct 30 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Sources said that during the meeting many issues regarding the upcoming bypolls were discussed for about an hour.

They said that during the meeting many issues including the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit and and the foundation stone laying of the ERCP project were also discussed.

“PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit,” sources revealed.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit is to be organised in Jaipur from 9 to 11 December. The Chief Minister is inviting leaders from India and abroad.

A high-level meeting led by the Chief Minister recently visited Europe and invited investors to the Rising Rajasthan summit for investment.

A total of Rs 15 lakh crore worth of MoUs were signed after the state government conducted roadshows in European, Asian and Gulf countries.

The Chief Minister will also meet some senior party leaders and union ministers and will possibly return to Jaipur by Wednesday evening.

BJP has won only one seat out of these seven seats after Assembly elections.

