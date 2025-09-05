Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Jodhpur

Jaipur, Sep 5 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat who is on a nine-day visit to Jodhpur.

Mohan Bhagwat, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and Chief Minister Sharma held a closed-door discussion for nearly 20 minutes.

After the meeting, Sharma left for the airport at 5.15 p.m., and returned to Jaipur.

This was the Chief Minister’s second consecutive visit to Jodhpur.

A day earlier, on Thursday evening, CM Sharma had arrived at Jodhpur airport to welcome J.P. Nadda.

He was in Jodhpur for about two hours before heading back to Jaipur.

His back-to-back visits indicate the political significance of this meeting being held in Jodhpur.

Significantly, two days before CM Sharma’s meeting, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had also met the RSS chief on September 3.

Raje’s 20-minute conversation with Bhagwat had already generated speculation, and now the Chief Minister’s meeting has added further weight to the discussions around political equations in the state.

Party leaders said that these meetings carry two clear messages. First, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s strategy reflects a careful diplomacy of balance.

Second, the sequence of meetings also highlights parallel activities within the BJP's Rajasthan unit.

Raje’s interaction with Bhagwat followed by Sharma’s visit shows that senior leaders are actively engaging with the Sangh to reaffirm their positions in the political landscape.

It needs to be mentioned here that All India Coordination Meeting of organisations by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is being held at Lalsagar, Jodhpur, from 5 to 7 September.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, All India Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said that 320 representatives, including officials from 32 Sangh-inspired organisations and coordinators of women’s initiatives, are participating in the deliberations.

The meeting is being guided by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, along with Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Co-Sarkaryavahs Krishna Gopal, C.R. Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdatt Chakradhar, Atul Limaye, Alok Kumar and other senior functionaries.

According to Ambekar, the annual working reports of various organisations will be presented, highlighting achievements and experiences of the past year. Prominent organisations include Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vidya Bharati, and Saksham (working for the differently-abled) are being featured prominently.

A key focus will be on reviewing the socio-economic conditions of different regions, particularly the tribal belts of Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, and the Northeast.

Discussions will also take place on Panch Parivartan – five transformative initiatives that include social harmony, family enlightenment, environmentally sustainable lifestyle, self-reliant production, and civic duty.

The work being done by different organisations on implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be reviewed, and new directions for education reform are expected to emerge.

The meeting is also assessing ongoing efforts to connect tribal communities with the mainstream and the positive changes taking place in these societies.

Another important agenda item is preparations for the Sangh’s centenary year (2025–26). From Vijayadashami on October 2, 2025, in Nagpur, the centenary celebrations will spread nationwide, with events at the mandal, village, and colony-level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor