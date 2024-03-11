Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma visits Ayodhya, offers prayers at Ram Mandir

Jaipur, March 11 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday visited Ayodhya along with his Cabinet ministers and MLAs, and offered prayers at Ram Mandir while wishing for the happiness, prosperity and prosperity of the people of the country and the state.

Chief Minister Sharma reached Ayodhya along with ministers, MPs, MLAs, Chief Secretary and senior officials to pray to Lord Ram. This was his first ever visit to the temple since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

"Ram is the centre of our faith, he resides everywhere. Ram is the one who does everything in this world," CM Sharma added.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister also recalled his earlier visit and said that he had darshan of Ram Lalla in the tent in Ayodhya, and now, "it was overwhelming to have darshan of Lord Ram in this grand and divine temple".

After 'darshan', the Chief Minister, along with ministers, MLAs, and others, chanted 'Jai Shri Ram', and recited Hanuman Chalisa.

CM Sharma also interacted with the workers and artisans involved with the construction of Ram temple.

CM Sharma further said that as a devotee of Ram, he also got the opportunity to contribute to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing the development work of the spiritual and cultural sector in the country.

"Temples which are symbols of Sanatan culture are being renovated and developed. The new, grand and divine temple of Ayodhya is attracting devotees from all over the world," he said.

Those present on the occasion were Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor