Rajasthan CM casts his vote, says BJP will repeat history

Jaipur, April 19 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday cast his vote at Navodaya Mahila Shikshak Prashikshan Mahavidyalaya, Jagatpura in Jaipur, and said BJP aims to make a clean sweep this time also.

He was accompanied by his wife and son. After casting his vote, the CM also clicked a picture at the selfie point and showed his inked finger.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “We will repeat the story of 2014 and 2019 when BJP made a clean sweep.”

He also said that everybody needs to mark a seal on PM Narendra Modi's work.

CM Sharma went to Govinddev Temple to offer his prayers after casting his vote. He also visited the SMS hospital where his mother was admitted.

The CM will depart for Jodhpur at 11 a.m. to attend back-to-back programmes. At 6.15 p.m., he will depart for Udaipur where he will attend a roadshow with Union Minister Amit Shah from 7.15 to 8.15 p.m. The CM will stay in Udaipur on Friday.

