Rajasthan CM, Dy CM present 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, share message of peace and harmony

Jaipur, Jan 8 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Tuesday presented a 'chadar' at the 813th Urs, commemorating the death anniversary of the revered Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The gesture was accompanied by prayers for peace and brotherhood across the state.

The messages from both the leaders were later read out on the occasion.

On behalf of the Rajasthan Chief Minister, BJP Minority Wing State President Hamid Khan Mewati carried the chadar to the dargah.

Before he arrived at the revered shrine, Mewati was welcomed at the Circuit House.

Speaking at the occasion, he conveyed the Chief Minister's message of fostering Rajasthan's "Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb", emphasising the significance of maintaining communal harmony on the state's sacred soil.

Chief Minister Sharma also extended his greetings for the Urs festival and reiterated his commitment to peace and unity.

Mewati also said that Chief Minister Sharma stands by the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and works towards uplifting all 36 communities in Rajasthan.

Highlighting the CM's achievements over the past year, he added that historic development work has been carried out under the former's leadership.

Special prayers were offered at the dargah for the Chief Minister's well-being and continued efforts.

Mewati also noted that the Chief Minister's message underlined the importance of preserving peace and brotherhood in the state, which forms an integral part of its Ganga-Jamuna cultural heritage.

He also remarked that Chief Minister Sharma has provided a strong response to anti-social elements, further strengthening communal harmony in Rajasthan.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered a 'chadar' at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Sunday to mark the auspicious occasion of the Urs of the revered Sufi saint.

Following the presentation of the 'chadar', Rajnath Singh's message was also read aloud from the Buland Darwaza.

A 'chadar' sent by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was also presented on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Union Minority and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju offered a 'chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and read his message.

Commenting on PM Modi presenting the chadar, Syed Naseruddin Chishti, the successor to the Ajmer Dargah Chief and the Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, told IANS, "This tradition, dating back to 1947, has been upheld by every Prime Minister of the country. Since assuming charge in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently sent a chadar as a mark of devotion and respect. This reflects India's deep-rooted culture of honouring all religions, communities, and Sufi saints."

