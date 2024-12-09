Rajasthan CM expresses gratitude for ‘Rising Rajasthan’ summit success

Jaipur, Dec 9 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday expressed gratitude to all those who attended the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

“Summit has envisioned a dream to realise how a developed Rajasthan can be created. With the number of investors who have come here, I am confident that there are seamless opportunities coming to the state in future. I would like to thank all who want to take Rajasthan to the forefront and we shall definitely be successful in our endeavour,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state government is completing one year soon and his entire team including his cabinet ministers and others have extended a big support to him.

“We have already started fulfilling all those promises which were made in the manifesto have been fulfilled. Now I am confident that all remaining promises made to the public will be fulfilled,” he claimed.

Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

PM Modi said the world’s investors are upbeat about India as an investment destination, and the country’s economic success has showcased the true power of democracy, demography, digital data, and delivery.

Addressing the event attended by top industrialists, Rajasthan’s diaspora, and representatives of investors from 32 countries, the Chief Minister said his government’s target was to double Rajasthan’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) to $350 billion in the next five years.

He claimed that his government, which will complete a year in office on December 15, has launched 10 new policies to improve the investment climate and has taken steps to foster ease of doing business (EoDB) in the state.

He said that as part of the investment summit, the government has signed memorandums of understanding worth Rs 35 trillion.

He added that organising a first-of-its-kind investment summit in its first year — it was elected in December 2023 — was evidence of its intent to implement the projects on the ground during its current term.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor