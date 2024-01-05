Rajasthan CM gives general consent to CBI to investigate cases in state

Jaipur, Jan 5 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday gave a general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation in matters related to the state.

According to the proposal, now the CBI will not require the permission of the state government to investigate any case in the state.

The general consent given to CBI for investigating matters in the state was withdrawn by the previous government. But now, after the Chief Minister's decision, the CBI will not be requiring state government's permission to investigate any matter.

