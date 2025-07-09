Rajasthan CM, Guv express condolences after IAF fighter jet crashes in Churu

Churu, July 9 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagde have expressed their heartfelt condolences after an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed in in the Ratangarh area of Churu district on Wednesday in which two pilots died.

Taking to his official X account, Chief Minister Sharma expressed his grief over the tragic incident, saying: "Received the tragic news of an Indian Air Force plane crash in the Ratangarh area of Churu district. Since immediately after the incident, the administration is on alert mode, and instructions have been given to officials for relief and rescue operations. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Om Shanti!"

Governor Haribhau Bagde also conveyed his condolences and prayed for peace for those who lost their lives in the tragic IAF plane crash.

Earlier in the day, the IAF expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the deceased pilots.

This is reportedly the third Jaguar crash in India in the past five months, raising concerns about the aging fleet's operational safety.

Further details will be shared following the conclusion of the official inquiry into the plane crash incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IAF had ordered a court of inquiry after its Jaguar fighter jet crashed during a routine training mission near Bhanuda village in the Rajaldesar police station area of Churu district at 12:40 p.m.

Unfortunately, both the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the accident.

According to officials, the aircraft was a two-seater Jaguar trainer that had taken off from the Suratgarh airbase near Sri Ganganagar.

The crash site saw the debris of the aircraft scattered across a wide area.

Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav confirmed that two fatalities occurred, with body parts found near the plane crash wreckage.

Preliminary reports suggest the pilots could not eject due to a technical failure.

Local residents reported hearing a loud noise, followed by a powerful explosion.

An Army helicopter was also seen landing on a nearby road as part of the immediate response and rescue efforts.

The IAF has confirmed the incident through an official statement: "An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. No damage to civil property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident."

