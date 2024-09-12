Rajasthan CM holds talks with Japan ministers, seeks investment in various sectors

Tokyo, Sep 12 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday held talks with Ministers of the Japanese government and sought countries continued support in facilitating investments in Rajasthan.

This includes holding meetings with Ishii Taku, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Ishibashi Rintaro, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). Sharma invited them to attend the upcoming ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur in December this year.

Expressing confidence in Rajasthan’s fruitful business collaboration with the Japanese firms, the Rajasthan Chief Minister highlighted the key sectors that the state is seeking investment in. This includes automotive, electric vehicles (EV), energy storage, infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, chemicals and petrochemicals, health, education and skill Development among others.

The delegation also held a series of one-on-one interactions with the senior officials of major Japanese firms including Honda Motor Company Limited, Wafaku Hospitals and Home Care Group, TOHO Group among others.

During the meeting with Honda, officials of the company expressed gratitude to the Rajasthan government’s continued support for the company's existing facility in the state and mentioned that Rajasthan figures prominently in their long-term vision and expansion plans. He also shared the investment opportunities and potential in the EV sector in the state and suggested that a potential site for the EV unit can be explored in the Jodhpur Pali Marwar Industrial Area (JPMIA).

The officials of the Wafuku Hospital and Home Care Group, during the meeting with the Chief Minister-led high-level delegation, expressed their interest in setting up a hospital and a Japanese language school in Rajasthan. This is estimated to train about 10,000 people in the next 5-6 years.

The delegation also met senior officials of TOHO Group, a Japanese firm, during which the Chief Minister spoke about the investment opportunities and efforts to make the business friendly. He also invited the TOHO Group to invest and expand their business in Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister and the members of his delegation paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi earlier in the day. Later, they met officials of the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. The delegation has now left for another Japanese city Osaka, where another investors’ meeting has been organised tomorrow with several Japanese firms.

Rajasthan will host the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 on 9th, 10th, and 11th December 2024 in the capital, Jaipur.

The 3-day mega summit, which aims to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation, and partnerships in the state, is organised with the support of the Industry and Commerce Department, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), and RIICO, with BIP serving as the nodal department for this summit.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor