Rajasthan CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 529 crore in his home constituency Sanganer

Jaipur, Sep 29 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday inaugurated projects worth Rs 529 crore in his home constituency, Sanganer, asserting that the government is committed to the all-round development of all 200 assembly constituencies of the state.

He stated that the primary objective of his government is to take Rajasthan to new heights of progress.

Highlighting the importance of Sanganer, he described it as not only Jaipur’s but also Rajasthan’s vital industrial and cultural hub, adding that the government is prioritising projects here so that the region becomes a key contributor in realising the vision of a Developed Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development works worth more than ₹529 crore in the Sanganer Assembly constituency.

He informed that the state government has already initiated projects worth around Rs 100 crore in the power sector in Sanganer. Further, development projects such as the construction of Unity Mall, the expansion of Jaipur Metro, and an elevated road from Sanganer flyover to Choradia petrol pump will accelerate progress in the region.

Sharma said that under today’s program, development works worth approximately Rs 700 crore are being dedicated to Sanganer. Of this, projects worth over Rs 529 crore across electricity, roads, education, and urban development were inaugurated and foundation stones laid.

In addition, projects worth nearly Rs 171 crore were dedicated at the Sanganer Stadium.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for an elevated road from Triveni Nagar ROB to near Gurjar Ki Thadi on the Gopalpura bypass, costing over Rs 218 crore.

Sharma further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented work has been accomplished across the country.

On the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday, Seva Pakhwada has been launched in the state with rural and urban service camps. Through these initiatives, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s vision of Antyodaya is being realised, ensuring benefits reach the last person in society.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to actively participate in these camps and encourage others to do the same. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, addressing the programme, emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sharma, the government is continuously making public welfare decisions.

He added that GST reforms introduced under Prime Minister Modi have provided significant relief to the public and reaffirmed the commitment of the double-engine government to making Rajasthan a leading state.

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed equipment to Anganwadi centres, handed over scooters to persons with disabilities, and flagged off an ambulance. He was warmly welcomed at several locations en route with garlands and public felicitation.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Urban and Self-Governance (Independent Charge) Jhabar Singh Kharra, MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, MLA Kailash Verma, Jaipur Greater Mayor Soumya Gurjar, Deputy Mayor Puneet Karnavat, along with several public representatives and a large gathering of citizens, were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor