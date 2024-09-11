Rajasthan CM invites Japanese business community to invest in his state

Jaipur, Sep 11 A high-level delegation led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday was in the Japanese capital Tokyo as part of the preparations for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, which is scheduled to take place from December 9-11 in Jaipur.

“The flourishing Neemrana Japanese Investment Zone in Rajasthan, where over 48 Japanese firms have invested over USD 8.34 billion and generated over 26000 jobs is a living example of our commitment to ‘ease of doing business’. Inspired by its success, the government is developing the second Japanese Investment Zone in the state. We are looking forward to not just investments, but a lasting and long-term partnership with Japan,” the Chief Minister said.

During the investors’ meet in Tokyo, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department Ajitabh Sharma gave a presentation to the Japanese investors showcasing the investment opportunities in Rajasthan in the thrust sectors and spoke about the new policies and overhauling of the governance system of the state.

Besides, Neemrana Day celebrations were also held to mark the partnership between the Japanese business community and the state of Rajasthan. Neemrana is an exclusive Japanese Investment Zone in Rajasthan’s Alwar district that hosts a number of Japanese companies and has emerged as a successful model of a country-specific exclusive investment zone.

The government is also setting up a second Japanese Investment Zone at Ghiloth, which is 20 km from Neemrana in the state for facilitating further investments from the East Asian country.

A film showcasing Rajasthan’s tourism landscape was also played at the investors’ meeting to the resounding applause of the Japanese investors, impressing upon them the vast potential of the state’s tourism sector.

Addressing the investors’ meeting Ambassador Sibi George, India’s Ambassador to Japan, said: “Rajasthan is emerging as one of the most investor-friendly and business-fostering industrial states. Cutting regulatory red tape and simplifying the business regulatory regime are key areas that the state has been working towards. I urge the investors’ community and business groups to visit the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 which will provide an ideal platform for exploring new business ventures in the state.”

The Chief Minister-led high-level delegation of the Government of Rajasthan also hosted a select number of CEOs and Business Leaders at a luncheon in Tokyo, inviting them to set up their businesses in Rajasthan. The Japanese business leaders were led by Takeshi Mizutani, Vice President, Kai Group, Daisuke Yamashita, President & CEO, of Yamashita Rubber, Yasuhiro Hiraoka, President & CEO, E&H Precision India, and Nobuyuki Ako, CSO, Takahata Precision.

During his interaction at the luncheon, Chief Minister Sharma said: “The state government is committed to solving investors' issues and making the business environment positive. We would especially like to strengthen business relations with Japanese investors. Rajasthan has immense scope for investment in the fields of Automobile, Engineering, Textiles, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Renewable Energy, Tourism etc. The government has undertaken a major administrative overhaul and is also going to launch several new policies to make the state more business-friendly.”

Moreover, the delegation also held one-on-one interaction with several Japanese companies, including that of JETRO, Kai Group, Nippon Steel Trading, Hitachi, Yamashita Rubber, E&H Precision, Takahata Precision etc. Hon’ble Chief Minister welcomed them to make investments in the state and strengthen the relationships between Japan and Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister also met a large number of members from the non-resident Rajasthani (NRR) community, who are currently thriving in Japan but have their roots in Rajasthan. He exhorted the community members to play the role of Rajasthan’s ambassador in Japan and help facilitate investment in their home state.

The Tokyo event was organised with the help of the Indian Embassy in Japan and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

