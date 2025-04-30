Rajasthan CM meets ADB country director; discusses strategic cooperation

Jaipur, April 30 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Mio Oka, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Wednesday to discuss enhancing strategic cooperation in various development sectors, including urban infrastructure, road networks, and civic amenities.

The Chief Minister emphasised ADB’s critical role in supporting Rajasthan’s goal of becoming a $350 billion economy by 2030. Highlighting the shared vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharma said that ADB’s continued support would be vital in transforming Rajasthan into a developed state by 2047.

He noted that ADB has been a long-standing partner in promoting inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-led development in the state.

During the meeting with the 16-member ADB delegation, discussions focused on infrastructure development, road network upgrades, potential investments, and employment generation.

The Chief Minister appreciated ADB’s ongoing cooperation through initiatives such as the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP) and the Rajasthan Highway Investment Program, and expressed hope for deeper collaboration in areas like green development, irrigation, and water supply.

In response, ADB expressed a strong commitment to support civic infrastructure under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Urban Development Scheme, which includes improvements in sewerage, drainage systems, public parks, and mobility planning for public transport.

ADB also pledged support for the Chief Minister Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) to ensure sustainable drinking water solutions in urban areas, and will assist in highway projects aimed at strengthening the rural economy.

An agreement was also reached for technical and financial cooperation in Jaipur Metro Phase-2, reflecting mutual interest in sustainable and modern urban transport. ADB Country Director Mio Oka praised Rajasthan for pioneering the Green Budget initiative and proposed ADB’s support in areas such as biodiversity conservation, green finance, clean technologies, green audits, and environmental protection.

ADB officials also expressed interest in financing projects related to employment generation, skill development, micro-irrigation, forestry, and climate resilience.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Minister of State for Urban Development (Independent Charge) Jhabar Singh Kharra, and senior state officials were also present at the meeting.

