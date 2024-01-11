Rajasthan CM meets Czech PM, discusses investment in state

Jaipur, Jan 11 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met visiting Czech PM Petr Fiala on Thursday and discussed investments in the state.

The CM told the Czech leader about the immense investment potential in Rajasthan and discussed various issues including promoting tourism in Rajasthan, creating employment through innovation in the technical sector, industrial development and many more.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Anand Kumar and senior officials of the Czech Republic were present.

Sharma also went to the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra and discussed various issues related to the development of the state, ahead of the Assembly session set to be held from January 19.

Apart from this, appointments are also to be made on many key posts including Advocate General in the state.

