Rajasthan CM meets FM Sitharaman in Delhi, discusses financial requirements

Jaipur, July 29 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House on Tuesday. During the meeting, he apprised her of the state government's financial management, the progress of various development projects, and the implementation of public welfare schemes.

The two leaders held a positive and constructive discussion on the state's financial needs and explored avenues for possible central cooperation. Senior officials from the Rajasthan government were also present during the meeting, said CMO officials.

Earlier in the day, CM Sharma had a meeting with PM Narendra Modi to discuss the development of the state and future projects. The Chief Minister shared the information about the meeting on the social media platform X.

"Met the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and held a meaningful discussion on the development of Rajasthan. On behalf of the people of the state, I extended heartfelt gratitude for his visionary leadership and unwavering support,” the CM wrote.

“Over the past 11 years, under the esteemed leadership of the Prime Minister, India has scaled new heights and emerged as a leading force on the global stage. Guided by his vision, Rajasthan has, over the last one and a half years, made significant progress by steadily overcoming developmental challenges," he added.

The CM said that the double-engine government is consistently working to make Rajasthan a model state -- "one where every farmer, youth, woman, and underprivileged citizen is empowered, receives justice, and leads a life of dignity and opportunity".

CM Sharma said the Prime Minister has assured continued and increased support for Rajasthan’s development in the times ahead. "We are truly grateful to him on behalf of every citizen of the state," he wrote.

On Monday, CM Sharma held meetings with several Union Ministers in Delhi to review ongoing Central schemes and seek support for upcoming projects in Rajasthan. He met Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development; Manohar Lal, Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Affairs; and C.R. Paatil, Union Jal Shakti Minister, at the Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor