Rajasthan CM meets Manohar Lal Khattar; discusses green energy corridor proposals

Jaipur, Aug 20 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. The two leaders held detailed discussions on key issues concerning energy and urban development in Rajasthan.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s commitment to renewable energy, Sharma informed the Union Minister that the state has devised a comprehensive plan for renewable energy evacuation. He urged that projects under this plan be included in the Green Energy Corridor–Phase III, and requested the Centre to approve maximum financial assistance at the earliest.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Rajasthan has received several significant investment proposals in the renewable energy sector. To facilitate these, a robust transmission system is essential for effective energy evacuation. He underscored the need for strong central support to realise these projects.

During the meeting, Sharma also pressed for the early approval of the detailed project report for Jaipur Metro Phase-2, proposed under a 50:50 joint venture model between the Centre and the state. He said that the timely approval of central funding would help provide a reliable and safe public transport system for the people of Jaipur.

The Chief Minister also discussed central assistance under the 15th Finance Commission for urban local bodies in Rajasthan’s non-million-plus cities. He stated that such financial support would expedite the completion of ongoing developmental works in these areas.

Drawing attention to the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP) Phase-V, which is proposed to be implemented with joint funding from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, Sharma sought positive cooperation from the Union Ministry.

He said the project aims to ensure comprehensive urban development, including water supply, wastewater and solid waste management, urban transport improvement, flood control, and heritage conservation.

Early approval of this project, he stressed, would significantly accelerate development across urban areas in the state. The Chief Minister reiterated that Rajasthan holds vast potential for energy generation, especially in the renewable sector.

He appealed for greater central support to unlock this potential and to strengthen urban infrastructure across the state.

In response, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured the Chief Minister of all possible support from the Centre.

