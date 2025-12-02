Rajasthan CM meets PM Modi; pays courtesy call to HM Shah, Union Ministers

Jaipur, Dec 2 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and several Union Ministers to discuss the state's development agenda and ongoing public welfare initiatives.

The Chief Minister first met Prime Minister Modi and apprised him of the various public welfare schemes being implemented by the state's double-engine government, along with the development roadmap for Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Sharma expressed confidence that under the Prime Minister's leadership and guidance, Rajasthan will continue to advance rapidly and contribute significantly to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Following this, the Chief Minister visited Parliament House, where he met Lok Sabha Speaker Birla and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore.

The leaders held discussions on Rajasthan's holistic development and the effective implementation of public welfare programmes of both the Central and state governments.

Chief Minister Sharma also met the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed Union Minister Shah about the ongoing innovations in governance, developmental initiatives, public welfare schemes, and advancements being made in the cooperative sector in Rajasthan.

CM Sharma further called on J.P. Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and BJP President, and extended greetings on his birthday.

They discussed the state government's modern reforms in the health sector, strengthening of medical services, and progress under various public welfare initiatives.

Later, Chief Minister Sharma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Their discussion included matters relating to efficient financial management, ongoing fiscal reforms, and the benefits accruing to the public from GST-related improvements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor