Rajasthan CM meets Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan, FM Sitharaman in Delhi

Jaipur, Oct 27 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, during his visit to New Delhi on Monday, held important meetings with Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The discussions centred on strengthening Rajasthan’s economic, rural, and agricultural development. During his meeting with the Union Agriculture Chouhan, the Chief Minister, along with senior officials from the Ministry, held extensive deliberations on major farmer-oriented initiatives.

Several significant decisions were taken, including the continuation of the traditional irrigation tank system in Rajasthan, an increase in the state’s share under the “Per Drop More Crop” scheme, enhanced indicative allocations, inclusion of the fencing programme under sub-schemes of the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission, and approval of a grant for barbed wire fencing under the Pulses sub-scheme.

Chief Minister Sharma expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for the prompt and positive decisions taken in the interest of Rajasthan’s farmers and rural communities.

Union Minister Chouhan lauded Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s dedicated efforts towards the state’s development. He stated that under Sharma’s leadership, Rajasthan is witnessing rapid growth and effective implementation of Central Government schemes.

He added that, at the Chief Minister’s request, several new crops have been included under the fencing programme, and eight low-productivity districts have been brought under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana. Under this initiative, 36 schemes from 11 departments will be implemented in these districts to boost agricultural productivity and farmers’ income.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Sharma had earlier written to the Union Agriculture Minister, urging the removal of restrictions on weir construction and an increase in central grants for key agricultural schemes.

Later, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma paid a courtesy visit to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The two leaders discussed matters related to Rajasthan’s financial growth, improved fiscal management of ongoing schemes, and the recently launched GST Savings Festival. Expressing gratitude to the Finance Minister, the Chief Minister said that the reduction in GST rates, implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has brought direct relief to the common man by making essential items more affordable.

He noted that the GST Savings Festival has encouraged citizens to purchase indigenous products during the festive season, thereby promoting the spirit of ‘Make in India’ and contributing to the growth of local industries.

