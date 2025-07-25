Rajasthan CM orders immediate inspection, repair of dilapidated buildings

Jaipur, July 25 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma convened a high-level meeting at his residence on Friday in response to the tragic incident at a government school in Peepalodi village, Jhalawar district.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of young lives, he emphasised the urgent need for structural audits and repairs of public buildings across the state.

He directed all concerned departments -- including the District Administration, Public Works Department, executing agencies, SAMSA, and RSRDC -- to conduct immediate inspections of government buildings, particularly schools, hospitals, and other public infrastructure.

A committee of experts will be formed to carry out these inspections and submit a detailed report within five days.

"The safety of our citizens is the topmost priority of the state government. We must ensure such incidents never recur," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sharma ordered that recently repaired buildings also be re-inspected, and if any structural deficiencies or lapses in quality are found, strict action must be taken against the responsible parties.

In cases where buildings are found to be unsafe, he directed that they be evacuated without delay, and affected individuals be relocated to safer locations.

He also instructed the Education Department to make alternative arrangements for students in damaged schools, including conducting temporary classes in community halls or other secure spaces.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure, the Chief Minister noted that in the 2024–25 budget, Rs 250 crore was allocated for the repair of buildings in government educational institutions, including 750 schools.

Additionally, Rs 375 crore was earmarked in the 2025–26 budget for construction and renovation of new buildings for dilapidated and building-less schools.

Each Assembly constituency is receiving Rs 28 crore for development works, which can also be used for building repair. Funds from the Dang, Magra, Mewat Area Development Scheme, as well as from MLA-LAD, MP-LAD, and Tribal Area Development schemes, can also be mobilized for these purposes.

The Chief Minister proposed the establishment of a permanent mechanism for annual safety audits of all government buildings. A high-level committee comprising experts will be constituted for this purpose.

He also suggested that school management committees and local panchayats be trained in building safety and maintenance to foster community participation.

Special emphasis was placed on the condition of Anganwadi centres. Shri Sharma directed mandatory inspections of all such centres and noted that Rs 50 crore has been allocated in the 2025–26 budget for repairing the buildings of 5,000 Anganwadi centres across the state.

Describing the incident at Peepalodi as "heart-wrenching and deeply saddening", the Chief Minister said: "The tragic loss of innocent children has shaken us all. The state government stands firmly with the bereaved families during this painful time."

He assured that the injured are receiving the best possible medical treatment and confirmed that Education Minister Madan Dilawar has been dispatched to oversee the situation on the ground.

A two-minute silence was observed during the meeting in memory of the deceased children, and prayers were offered for peace to their souls. Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, along with senior officials from various departments, attended the meeting.

Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, and other key officers joined via video conference

