Rajasthan CM pledges better facilities after laying foundation stone for Isarda-Dausa drinking water project

Jaipur, Aug 4 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma laid the foundation stone of the Isarda-Dausa Drinking Water Project during a ceremony held in Dungarpur village of Lalsot, Dausa district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reiterated his government's resolve to enhance living standards by extending essential facilities to every village and hamlet across the state. The Rs 350 crore project will include the construction of 8 clean water reservoirs, 5 pump houses, and 47 high reservoirs.

Over 1,840 km of pipelines, including rising main, main, and VDS lines, will be laid. On completion by 2027, the project will supply clean drinking water to over 6.27 lakh people across 302 villages and Lalsot town.

Additionally, development works worth over Rs 120 crore have been approved in the Lalsot Assembly, including a budget allocation of Rs 116 crore.

Highlighting achievements over the past one and a half years, Sharma said the government has made significant progress in water, electricity, and infrastructure. Projects like the Ram Jal Setu Link, Yamuna Water Agreement, and Mahi Dam Scheme have ensured better irrigation and drinking water facilities.

Irrigation has been extended to 82,964 hectares with Rs 8,496 crore in investments, and the government aims to provide daytime electricity to farmers by 2027.

He emphasised that more than 75,000 youth have received appointment letters through six employment fairs, and recruitment is being conducted transparently, with no exam paper leaks.

The Chief Minister contrasted his government's achievements with the previous administration, citing construction of 32,000 farm ponds versus 29,000 in five years, and expansion of power generation capacity by 4,800 MW.

He noted 1,421 villages have been connected with roads, over 89,000 students given tablets, and 9.75 lakh ownership cards distributed, far surpassing the former government's records.

Sharma also urged citizens to support the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan Jan Abhiyan, aiming to plant 50 crore saplings in five years.

Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena and Water Supply Minister Kanhaiyalal also addressed the gathering, emphasising government efforts to improve farmers' lives and crack down on past corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

--IANS

arc/dan

