Rajasthan CM race: Vasundhara Raje called to Delhi

Jaipur, Dec 6 As mystery swirls over the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan, senior leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje has been called to Delhi, according to BJP sources.

Raje left for the airport at around 9.30 pm, said sources, adding that she will meet top party leaders on Thursday.

It has been three days since the results of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan were declared, but till now there is confusion regarding the Chief Minister.

Till now, no decision has been taken regarding the BJP Legislature Party meeting and the name of the CM.

Meanwhile, three BJP MPs, who were fielded in the Assembly polls and had won, have resigned from the Parliament. These are Diya Kumari, Kirodilal Meena and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. However, Mahant Balaknath has not resigned yet.

There will be no by-elections for the seats of the Lok Sabha MPs who have resigned, as there is less than 6 months left for the Lok Sabha elections.

Diya Kumari was MP from Rajsamand and Rathod was MP from Jaipur Rural seat. Meena was a Rajya Sabha member, hence bypoll will be held to the seat.

After resigning, the MPs turned MLAs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament House. Diya Kumari also met party President J.P. Nadda.

Here, meetings and brainstorming are going on within the BJP from Delhi to Jaipur regarding the new Chief Minister. There was a 4-hour meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda at the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday evening.

BJP leaders are claiming that a decision will be taken soon on the name of Rajasthan CM. This is the first time in Rajasthan BJP that there is confusion regarding the Chief Minister. BJP has been contesting elections only after declaring the face of the Chief Minister, hence there was never any confusion after the results were declared.

