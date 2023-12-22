Rajasthan CM reviews law & order situation; focusses on paper leak case

Jaipur, Dec 22 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday chaired a high-level meeting at the CM office during which he reviewed and discussed the overall law and order situation in the state.

He held detailed discussions with Home Department officials and senior police officers on various issues and discussed ways to control crime and maintain law and order.

He directed the police officers to take strict action against criminals, noting that various types of crimes have increased in the last few years.

"This had an adverse impact on the image of the state. We have to change this image. Public confidence in the police will have to be strengthened again," he said.

The Chief Minister said that in the last few years, cases of harassment of women have come to light on a large scale in Rajasthan.

"Due to this, this land of heroes and great personalities has been put to shame. We have to return the honor and glory of the state by properly protecting the women," he said.

Sharma further said that those who are hurting the hopes of the youth and their families by leaking papers will not be spared. He said that the SIT formed to investigate these cases will take effective action and punish all the culprits and give justice to the youth who are victims of paper leaks.

Sharma instructed police officers to take action by running special operations against gangs committing organised crime.

He said that organized crime should be completely ended in the state.

"The trend of gangs operating from inside jails should also be completely stopped," Sharma said.

He said that the task force formed in this regard will work to completely eradicate gangs.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said that women's safety is the main priority of the state government.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said that the police are committed to providing security to the common people by preventing all types of crimes.

