Rajasthan CM reviews preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit to Banswara on Sep 25

Jaipur, Sep 20 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday reviewed preparations at Napla in Banswara ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on September 25.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects, the highlight being the Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Plant.

The Chief Minister inspected the dome and stage being constructed at the event venue and sought detailed updates from local officials regarding arrangements for seating, parking, and the helipad.

He also reviewed security measures, directing authorities to ensure seamless coordination so that the historic program is organized smoothly.

CM Sharma emphasised that all arrangements must be completed on time and that adequate facilities should be made available to avoid any inconvenience to the large number of visitors expected to attend.

Speaking during the inspection, CM Sharma said: “On September 25, our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects from the soil of Banswara. Among these, the Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Plant will prove to be a milestone, taking Rajasthan’s energy capacity to new heights.”

He further stated that the project will play a key role in fulfilling the state’s energy needs while also contributing to the country’s growth.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by senior ministers, MLAs, and top officials during the review.

Among those present were Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharari, MLAs Kailash Meena and Shankarlal Decha, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Abhay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (CMO) Shikhar Agarwal, and Additional Chief Secretary (Public Works) Praveen Gupta, along with other senior officials and public representatives.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that with collective efforts, the programme will be a grand success and reflect the state’s commitment to development under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

