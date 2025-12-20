Rajasthan CM reviews rural grievance resolution camp in Banswara

Jaipur, Dec 20 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday reviewed the Rural Grievance Resolution Camp organised at Tejpur Gram Panchayat in Banswara district and took stock of the arrangements and functioning of the camp.

He visited stalls set up by various departments, observed the working of officers and staff, and interacted with them to understand the process adopted for resolving public grievances and the progress achieved.

The Chief Minister also interacted with villagers present at the camp, sought feedback on state government schemes and programmes, and discussed their problems in detail.

He said that the state government is working in a systematic and time-bound manner to resolve issues faced by the common people.

To this end, rural and urban problem resolution camps are being organised across Rajasthan to ensure effective and speedy grievance redressal.

Sharma said that long-pending issues of citizens are being resolved through these camps. Key works such as mutual land partition, mutation of land records, and opening of access roads are being undertaken at rural problem resolution camps.

He appealed to the public to make maximum use of these initiatives.

During the programme, the Chief Minister handed over certificates related to the resolution of various grievances to villagers.

He also distributed motorised tricycles to persons with disabilities and provided benefits to eligible beneficiaries under schemes of the Medical and Health Department, Women and Child Development Department, and Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

Certificates related to document verification were also distributed on the occasion.

At the camp, Sharma handed over documents about land partition by mutual consent to a beneficiary family.

The beneficiaries shared that the partition could not be completed earlier due to a long-standing dispute, but the issue was resolved promptly through the camp. They expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the timely resolution.

The Chief Minister also performed the Annaprashan (first solid food) ceremony of a young girl at the camp.

On the occasion, Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi, MLA Kailash Meena, former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore, senior officers, and a large number of villagers were present.

