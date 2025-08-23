Rajasthan: CM Sharma-led BJP govt to convene Cabinet meeting

Jaipur, Aug 23 The Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will hold a crucial Cabinet meeting on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the Chief Minister's Office, officials said.

Several significant issues are expected to be discussed, with a primary focus on the upcoming Assembly session scheduled from September 1, Panchayati Raj and urban body elections, as well as Bills referred to the Select Committee.

Speculations around Cabinet expansion are also dominating political discussions, though a formal decision on the matter is unlikely.

The forthcoming Assembly session, beginning on September 1, is likely to dominate the Cabinet agenda on Saturday.

The state government is preparing to bring several crucial Bills before the House, many of which have already been scrutinised by the Select Committee.

Saturday's meeting may witness final discussions among Ministers to give shape to these Bills before their introduction in the Assembly.

Sources also suggest that a strategy to ensure smooth and effective conduct of the proceedings could be chalked out during the meeting, officials said.

Amid Assembly session preparations, the focus of the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government remains on Legislative business, as the upcoming session is expected to be politically sensitive and action-packed.

The Cabinet's seal of approval on important Bills will be necessary before tabling them in the Assembly.

Apart from Bills, discussions on Panchayati Raj and urban body elections are also expected to feature, as these will have a direct impact on grassroots governance and political outreach.

Meanwhile, there has been Cabinet expansion buzz going on in the state.

Although official discussions on Cabinet expansion are not on the agenda, the issue continues to dominate Rajasthan's political circles.

For weeks, there has been speculation that the Chief Minister may induct new Ministers, including MLAs and party leaders, into his Cabinet.

The expansion is being viewed as a crucial step in balancing regional and social representation, along with addressing intra-party equations.

While insiders believe no formal announcement will come on Saturday, there is strong anticipation of informal discussions between Chief Minister Sharma and senior BJP leaders.

This keeps the possibility of a near-future Cabinet reshuffle alive, further fuelling the political buzz across the state.

Meanwhile, officials told IANS that the first important task now is the Vice-Presidential election, followed by organisational changes and preceded by Ministerial expansion.

