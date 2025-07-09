Rajasthan CM Sharma offers prayers at Shrinathji Temple

Jaipur, July 9 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the Shrinathji Temple at Poonchri ka Lautha in Deeg district on Wednesday, accompanied by his wife.

The Chief Minister performed puja and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Rajasthan.

During his visit, the Chief Minister greeted devotees participating in the Saptakosi Govardhan Parikrama and lovingly engaged with them. Sharma also performed water service at the pyaau (drinking water station) in Poonchri and distributed bhandara prasad (sanctified food) to the devotees.

He also reviewed the resting arrangements made for pilgrims in the area.

Every year, on the occasion of Mudia Purnima Mela, Chief Minister Sharma distributes cold water and prasad to devotees with deep devotion through his Seva Sthal established along the Govardhan Parikrama Marg in Poonchri.

Speaking to the media at the temple premises, Chief Minister Sharma said, “A Guru holds a vital place in every individual’s life. A Guru leads us from darkness to light.” He shared that he has been visiting Giriraj Ji on Mudia Purnima for the past 25 years, and that this sacred land was once the playground of Lord Shri Krishna.

He further added, “Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that development and heritage must go hand in hand. Temples are the soul of our faith and cultural identity. Our double-engine government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, is committed to the development of temples and pilgrimage sites across the state.”

Present on the occasion were Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Chairman of Rajasthan Heritage Authority Omkar Singh Lakhawat, MLA Bahadur Singh Koli, Shailesh Singh, Nauksham Chaudhary, along with various public representatives, administrative officials, and members of the local community.

