Rajasthan CM to address investors meeting in London tomorrow

Jaipur, Oct 16 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday left for the UK from Munich after meeting investors.

He had one-on-one meetings with investors and also extended invitations to them for making investments under the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur in December this year.

Before leaving for the UK, he visited the Flixbus plant which had already been set up in Rajasthan.

An official said that Flixbus wants to expand business in Rajasthan. “Flixbus has signed an MoU with the Rajasthan government,” he said.

The Chief Minister on Thursday, will have his scheduled meetings in the UK where he will address the Rising Rajasthan Investors Meeting in London. He will also address the Rising Rajasthan Diaspora meeting in London. On Friday, there will be the Rising Rajasthan Tourism Meeting in London.

The Chief Minister along with a delegation is on a trip to Europe to invite investors to invest in the state under the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit.

The Chief Minister participated in the 'Rising Rajasthan' investor roadshow in Munich, Germany, and invited German investors and innovators to set up units in Rajasthan

He signed MoUs with major German companies for investment and said that MoUs worth more than Rs 15 lakh crore have been signed so far under the Investor Summit.

Addressing the German investors during the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Investor Roadshow, the Chief Minister said: “I invite all of you to invest in Rajasthan and join us in our efforts to build a prosperous future. I want to assure every entrepreneur who is investing in the state that our government stands with them at every step. We want to establish our strong partnership with Germany, which is a powerful symbol of scientific innovations, technological prowess, prosperity and growth. Rajasthan is strategically an ideal destination and has a strong infrastructure and abundant resources. Moreover, our business-friendly policies make us an ideal business destination for German companies.”

