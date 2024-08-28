Rajasthan CM to inaugurate police officers conference on Aug 29

Jaipur, Aug 28 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will inaugurate the Police Officers Conference on August 29 in which various security-related issues with be discussed threadbare.

The theme of the conference is ‘Policing with Excellence: The Way Forward’.

Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahu said that this conference is being organised in line with the decision taken in the national level DGP-IG conference held in Jaipur in January this year.

Sahu informed that senior police officers of the state and subject experts will give their presentations in a dozen sessions on issues focused on better policing in the state during the two-day conference.

On Thursday and Friday, presentations will be given by groups of police officers on six subjects each. Subject experts will also join these sessions and share their important inputs on the related subjects.

A brainstorming session on diverse topics will also be held which will include a round of question-answer sessions.

Chairperson of the Organisation Committee of the Conference and ADG (Training) Malini Agarwal said that in the sessions to be held on Thursday, there will be a special session on new criminal laws in which a group of officers will give a presentation.

A group of police officers along with IG Cyber Crime will give a presentation on subjects like Artificial Intelligence Tools, Chat GPT, Deep Fake and the Internet of Things (IoT).

ADG (Restructuring) will give a presentation on digital forensics and a team of police officers along with ADG (Railways) will give a presentation on the prevention of drug smuggling and consumption.

Six special sessions will also be organised on the second day of the conference on Friday. These will include presentations by police officers on topics such as cyber security, dark web, cybercrime investigation and cryptocurrency.

Another group of police officers will give a presentation on 'Emerging Trends of Crime in Rajasthan: Evolving a Unified Strategy to Combat Inter and Intra State Gangs'. The moderator of the session will be the ADG Armed Battalion.

In the session 'Coping with Challenges of Cheating in Competitive Examination: Need for Multi-Dimensional Approach', police officers will also give their presentation.

The fourth session on Crime Against Women, Children and Other Weaker Section will be presented by ADG (Civil Rights)

ADG (Traffic) on road safety and traffic management will also give a presentation.

These sessions will be chaired by ADG (Housing), ADG (Recruitment and Promotion Board), and DG (Intelligence) respectively.

