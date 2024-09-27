Rajasthan CM to lead delegation to Delhi for investors’ meet on Sep 30

Jaipur, Sep 27 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will lead a delegation to Delhi for the investors’ meet and outreach programme from September 30 to exhort the business community to make investments in the state.

An official said that the investor meet and outreach will also be attended by State Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Principal Secretary (Industries) Ajitabh Sharma and other senior officials of the state government.

The Delhi investors’ meet and one-on-one meetings of delegation with the CEOs of select business groups have been organised on day one of this outreach programme.

The state government’s delegation shall participate in two other programmes – CPSEs Conclave and Ambassadors’ Roundtable – on the second day, to network with the business leaders from public and private sectors and seek help from diplomats of different countries to attract foreign investment in the state.

Officials said that the two-day Delhi investors roadshow and outreach is part of the state government’s efforts to invite the business and investor community, the corporate world and national and international agencies to explore the opportunities available and making investments in the state and is part of ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, which is scheduled for 9th-10th-11th December in capital Jaipur.

During the Ambassadors’ Roundtable, the delegation members will apprise the ambassadors and diplomats of different countries about the instrumental policy changes being ushered in by the government and the series of fiscal/non-fiscal incentives across sectors that are being offered to the investors.

The ambassadors/diplomats of several leading countries, including that of the U.S.A, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, South Korea, Australia, the UAE, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland, Brazil, Qatar, South Africa etc. have been invited to attend the event.

On the same day, the delegation will partake in the Central PSEs’ roundtable and interact with the Chairman and other senior officials of the Union government-owned Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and invite them to work on new projects in the state or explore further collaboration opportunities.

A large number of CPSEs such as HPCL, NHAI, NTPC, GAIL and DMRC etc. already operate across sectors in the state.

The delegation will impress upon the officials of the CPSEs about new avenues and nodes of growth in the state across sectors like agriculture, renewable, education and skilling, auto and EV, infrastructure, chemical and petrochemical, tourism, startups, mining and ESDM/IT and IteS among others.

Rajasthan government is undertaking an extensive domestic and global outreach for the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 scheduled to be held under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on 9th, 10th and 11th December in Jaipur and march towards attaining the dream of ‘Viksit Rajasthan’.

A number of high-level investor meets, and one-on-one business meetings have been organised in the last month at Mumbai, Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, and Doha (Qatar), so as to attract investor attention, connect with the business community around the world and apprise them of the investor-friendly policies and opportunities available in the state.

The state government had signed investment proposals (MoUs) worth over INR 4.5 lakh crore during the Mumbai investors’ meeting, which was held on August 30, 2024.

