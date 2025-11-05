Rajasthan CM to lead roadshow in Anta tomorrow ahead of bypoll

Jaipur, Nov 5 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is set to take charge of the BJP’s campaign for the Anta Assembly by-election, with a show scheduled for November 6, just four days before the end of election campaigning.

A special chariot has been prepared for the Chief Minister’s road show, which will feature prominent BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, state chief Madan Rathore, MP Dushyant Singh, and BJP candidate Morpal Suman.

The joint appearance of these leaders is being viewed as a strong message of party unity in the run-up to polling day.

The BJP’s delay in announcing its Anta candidate had sparked speculation of internal differences, with the opposition alleging that the party was divided into factions.

However, the upcoming road show — showcasing top state leaders together — is intended to counter these narratives and demonstrate a united front.

During the campaign, Vasundhara Raje has also appealed to the Rajput community to extend full support to BJP candidate Morpal Suman, underlining the importance of community mobilisation in the closely watched by-election.

The Chief Minister will arrive in Mangrol at 12 noon, where his road show will begin from Subhash Chowk and Azad Chowk, proceeding to Siswali Tiraha.

The Chief Minister is expected to stay in Mangrol till 4 p.m., during which he will also interact with local leaders and review the party’s election strategy.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje entered the campaign trail a day earlier, holding worker meetings in the Siswali and Anta city divisions on Tuesday.

Prior to her arrival, MP Dushyant Singh — her son and representative of Jhalawar-Baran constituency — had been actively campaigning in the region.

Before this, Madan Rathore had made a brief visit to Anta to review the campaign. With top leaders now rallying together, the BJP aims to deliver a final push for consolidation and momentum in the last leg of campaigning.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor